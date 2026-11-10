Crackers behind 71% of Diwali fire calls in Mumbai; legal notice served to Fadnavis, BMC
A Bombay HC advocate and activist has served a legal notice to Devendra Fadnavis and others, alleging serious lapses in fire safety preparedness and enforcement
Of the 282 fire calls received by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) between November 6 and 10am on November 9, 200 or nearly 71% of the calls pertained to fires attributed to firecrackers, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
On Sunday alone, the fire brigade received 142 calls, of which 137 were related to firecrackers, the data showed.
This year’s figures point to a sharp increase in firecracker-related incidents over the previous two years, said chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar.
“It is true that firecracker-related incidents have spiked. Despite awareness, people burst a lot of firecrackers this year,” Ambulgekar told Hindustan Times.
Legal Notice Seeks Accountability
Given the spike in such incidents, Bombay High Court advocate and activist Faiyaz Alam Shaikh from the Govandi Sangam Welfare Residents Association has served a legal notice on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Mumbai Police, alleging serious lapses in fire safety preparedness and enforcement during the festive period.
The notice seeks to fix executive accountability for what it describes as policy failures, the absence of festive fire safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) and inadequate monitoring of firecracker use, particularly in the vicinity of highrise buildings. It seeks a judicial probe into fire incidents this year purportedly triggered by crackers, and ₹50 lakh in ex-gratia compensation for the family of the security guard who died in a fire in an Andheri West highrise on Saturday .
In the notice, Shaikh has sought mandatory conduct of Form-B fire safety audits of buildings within seven days. He has also sought accountability over the alleged failure to put in place adequate preventive measures and monitor fire safety compliance, and warned of filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) if the demands are not addressed within the stipulated seven-day period.
BMC Issues Firecracker Safety Advisory
Meanwhile, the BMC on Monday issued a safety advisory asking citizens to exercise caution, use protective eyewear and footwear and wear cotton clothes while bursting firecrackers. Children must only burst crackers under adult supervision, maintain safe distance, and use long incense sticks to ignite crackers, the civic body said.
Also Read | Use of rockets, aerial crackers barred in Mumbai, Thane till Nov 25 after 200 fires in four days
The BMC also warned citizens against attempting to reignite unexploded crackers or directing rockets towards buildings and people. Citizens have been urged to remain alert and contact the Mumbai Fire Brigade’s emergency helpline 101 in case of a fire or any other emergency.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORLinah Baliga
Leena Raghunath Baliga (byline: Linah Baliga) is Associate Editor with nearly two decades of experience in journalism,and has earlier worked with TOI, DNA and Mumbai Mirror specialising in civic affairs, urban governance and political reporting. Based in Mumbai, she has looked into the functioning of civic administration, public policy and governance, with a particular focus on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), urban infrastructure, housing, redevelopment and city planning. Over the years, she has consistently reported on issues that directly impact citizens, including municipal administration, public health, BEST, environmental concerns, major infrastructure projects and state government policies affecting urban development. Her reporting combines on-ground reporting, making complex civic and governance issues accessible to readers while ensuring accountability in civic administration. She has extensively covered political developments that shape urban policy. Her work has also focused on redevelopment policies, affordable housing and the implementation of major infrastructure projects across Mumbai.She continues to chronicle the evolving and changing landscape of Asia's richest municipal corporation. When she isn't chasing stories or poring over civic documents, she enjoys dabbling in art and unwinding with music. An avid rock 'n' roll enthusiast, she has an anachronistic taste in music, with a playlist that happily skips across decades, filled with timeless classics.Read More
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