Cracks, seepage, malfunctioning locks: Residents of GMLR rehab units list teething problems

Mumbai: With work on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) gathering pace and families displaced by the ambitious road project moving into the partly constructed housing complex for Project Affected Persons (PAP) at Kanjurmarg West, complaints have begun trickling in regarding poor quality of construction, cracks, seepage and other teething problems. Abhimany Vishwakarma, who moved into a flat in the PAP complex recently, said the marble around his window had broken, and alleged substandard work (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Vaishali Kumbhar, who moved into a flat in the PAP complex with her husband Vikas, an autorickshaw driver, and their seven-year-old son on June 1, said persistent leakage from the wash basin repeatedly floods parts of her flat.

“We have complained several times, but no permanent solution is in sight. They come, carry out some repairs and leave, but the problem continues. Nobody seems bothered about fixing it properly,” Kumbhar told Hindustan Times.

At least 50 flats in the complex have the same problem, Kumbhar alleged.

The flats, under the Brihanmumbai Project Affected Persons Housing Project, are located on a 10,050-square metre plot on LBS Marg. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is constructing 906 rehabilitation tenements on the plot, across seven 23-storey residential towers, to rehabilitate families affected by the GMLR.

Of the 906 tenements, 276 were opened for occupation last month and families displaced from Amar Nagar in Mulund began moving in May 27 onwards. Barely two weeks later, they are grappling with problems ranging from water leakages and wall cracks to malfunctioning door locks, residents said.

Ujwala Pachpute, 54, said, “Water constantly collects on the floor next to the sink . Every half an hour, I have to wipe it dry with a mop. We have small children at home and I am always worried that they may slip and get injured.”

Pachpute said her back hurt from repeatedly mopping the floor the entire day. “But I don’t have an option,” she said.

Ankit Singh, 29, a bank employee who recently moved into the complex, said the door lock in his family’s flat stopped working after a few days.

“It has not even been two weeks since we moved in, but I cannot properly lock my house because the lock is malfunctioning. What kind of locks are these,” Singh wondered.

Another resident who requested anonymity said cracks appeared on a wall adjacent to the entrance of their flat shortly after they moved in. “But the authorities have blamed us instead for the cracks,” she alleged.

With the monsoon just around the corner, Abhimanyu Vishwakarma, 57, is all the more worried about seepage problems in his flat.

“Water keeps oozing out in our flat. If this is the situation now, I dread the next three months of rain,” he said.

Local corporator Sakshi Dalvi confirmed that complaints regarding leakages, cracks and other issues had reached her office.

“I have convened a meeting with the builder and the residents to ensure these issues are resolved at the earliest,” Dalvi said.

When asked about the problems residents were facing, the construction site in-charge said many families had moved into apartments for the first time and were still adapting to various amenities.

“Several complaints about leakage from wash basins actually stemmed from improper use of the bottle trap beneath the basin, which residents use for storage purposes. This obstructs the flow of water and causes leakages,” he said. “Some residents also dispose of paan and gutka residue in wash basins, leading to blockages.”

Cracks had appeared in some flats as heavy doors were being shut forcefully. Tiles near the washroom had also chipped in several flats as residents were not careful while shifting their furniture and household articles. The chipped tiles were allowing water to seep through more easily into the flats below, the site in-charge said, alleging “a severe lack of civic sense” among residents.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said, “We will take note of the issues raised by residents and fix them on priority.”