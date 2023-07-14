Crane driver booked for running over a sleeping dog in Thane

Thane: A crane driver was booked for ‘deliberately’ running over a sleeping dog on Wednesday near the Regency Anantam residential complex in Thane West. HT Image

The Manpada police officials suspect the accused driver saw the dog yet he didn’t stop his vehicle. A case has been registered against the driver based on the complaint filed by residents and animal activists.

The dog, which belonged to one of the residents of Regency Anantam, was sleeping on the pavement near a shopping centre. The crane driver sped his vehicle in a residential neighbourhood and despite noticing the dog, he ran over it, according to the complaint.

Complainant Bhupendra Mahajan, a resident, was present on the spot and saw the reckless attitude of the driver. He immediately reached the Manpada police station and registered a case against the driver.

Sub inspector JS Musle, who is investigating the matter, said, “We have registered a case under IPC 428 (Punishment for committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals) and provisions of Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act. We have checked CCTV footage and further investigation to search the accused is going on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON