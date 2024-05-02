Crowded train claims third life in five days

THANE: The lack of train services on the Mumbra-Dombivli stretch has led to overcrowding and commuters falling off the train. On Tuesday morning, a 49-year-old man died after falling off a running train around Mumbra due to a heavy crowd. This incident marks the third such death in the past five days on the same stretch at Central Line. Rahul Purushottam Ashtekar, a resident of the Shridhar Mhatre Wadi area of Nawapada in Dombivli West, boarded a local from Dombivli and fell off between Diva and Mumbra railway stations. (HT Photo)

Rahul Purushottam Ashtekar, a resident of the Shridhar Mhatre Wadi area of Nawapada in Dombivli West, boarded a local from Dombivli and fell off between Diva and Mumbra railway stations. The deceased’s family has urged people to come forward to fight against the lack of proper transportation facilities.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Archana Dusane, senior police inspector, Thane GRP, said, “We received a call on Tuesday around 8.15 am. We immediately went to the spot, between Mumbra and Diva, and took the injured passenger to the hospital, where he was declared dead.”

With the long-standing issue of overcrowding and people getting injured, members of the Suburban Railway Passengers have been demanding increased train services for a long time. Railway passengers are now criticising that these are the victims of the railways negligence and not due to the negligence of the passengers.

“During the last three days, two passengers, Awadhesh Dubey and Rhea Rajgor from Dombivli, have died between Dombivli and Diva railway stations after falling from the local trains due to crowding. Late running trains during peak hours cause overcrowding, including in the air-conditioned locals, and not getting a chance to get inside the fast trains are the signs that commuters are already facing a lot, despite paying enough for a/c train tickets and first class passes,” said Sagar Purohit, member of commuter’s union. “Railway passenger association has demanded that the railway administration should appoint a committee to look into the number of passenger deaths increasing between Dombivli, Kopar, Diva to Mumbra railway stations and take a deliberate decision on it as a matter of priority.”

Deepak Dubey, elder brother of deceased Avdesh Dubey, an IIT student, last week shared his demand on one of the social media platforms about extra trains for commuters and within two days, he lost his younger brother to the same reason. “Rail accidents are claiming lives and causing untold suffering. We demand immediate action to improve rail safety. Enough is enough now. We’re taking a stand for better infrastructure, strict safety measures, and public awareness campaigns. We do not want any more excuses,” said Dubey in the video.

He has also enlisted his demands to stop railway accidents: 1. 15 coach local for all fast trains. 2. MBBS doctor at all railway stations. 3. CCTV in all areas covering all tracks. 4. Turnaround time for accident victims to hospital to improve. 5. Timely Railway track inspection and improvement of elevation at turn including, safety net at all critical spots E.g. Mumbra Creek. 6. Cameras in all train coaches. 7. Groupism in the train to be stopped. 8. Affordable Train with Auto door closing to increase.”

The railways Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said that the railway is running maximum trains as per infrastructure availability. Every three minutes trains run on the central railway. “To get the infrastructure is a lengthy process, and for the same, railways work hard to cater to the best service, but other bodies should also help with this issue for the people’s lives. We have requested several corporate offices to change their office timings, but not everyone gave a positive response. We need to understand that the railway is doing everything possible to cater the better service, but unfortunately, we get stuck due to other things like lack of infrastructure.”