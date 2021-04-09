‘Crowding at Mumbai’s outstation train terminuses not due to migrants’: Railways

Railways authorities on Friday said that crowds at outstation train terminuses in Mumbai are not because of migrants workers rushing back to their states given the Covid-19 lockdown but the summer-time rush of people returning to their native places. A Central Railway official said, “videos and images of people crowding inside outstation trains and on platforms are old and fake”.

“We have cross-checked the serial numbers outside the train compartments in the videos and pictures that are being circulated and they do not match with the trains operating. No unreserved passengers are allowed to travel. The passengers have booked their train travel earlier,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Both Central and Western Railway said they were allowing only travellers who have booked the tickets in advance due to Covid-19 rules. Such rush is seen every year during the summer vacations and to cope with the demand, they are also plying unscheduled or special trains, they added.

The Central and Western Railway also suspended railway platform tickets on all railway stations in the city to prevent those who rush to stations without a valid ticket for travel.

Four special outstation trains towards Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam have been planned by the Central Railway.

The Western Railway will be also be operating 14 special outstation trains. Further, with the increase in the number of passengers, additional special outstation trains will be planned.

Railway authorities have registered a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) cybercrime cell regarding the spread of old videos of crowding inside the outstation train compartments.

Further, the railway authorities have also clarified that there has been no panic booking among passengers till now.

“There has been no panic booking till now. We have our commercial and Railway Protection Force (RPF) teams deployed to monitor the on-ground situation,” said Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager, Central Railway.

The number of coaches in special outstation trains are also being increased by the railways.

“We are increasing the number of coaches in outstation trains as we witness the increase in the number of waitlist passengers. In March, 575 coaches were added to clear passenger rush. Crowding on railway stations is also being witnessed as passengers are coming four to five hours before train scheduled.” said Alok Kansal, general manager, Western Railway.