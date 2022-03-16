CSMT redevelopment plan to get modern and passenger-friendly features

MUMBAI: In a move to improve the amenities for passengers commuting from the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Central Railway (CR) have added several modern facilities in its redevelopment plan, keeping in mind the future requirements for smoother travel.

The project, which is expected to start by the end of 2022 will be undertaken through hybrid model at a cost of ₹1,350 crore.

A senior Central Railway official informed, “We have made changes to the redevelopment plan, keeping in mind an increase in the number of passengers travelling in future. As we have received the required approvals, we will start the phase wise redevelopment work soon.”

As part of the plan, CR will be constructing a pedestrian only entry from the south entrance of the terminus that currently has a black and yellow taxi stand and offices of railway officials. The pedestrian entry would also have escalators and elevators above the present platform 7 of the terminus for easy passenger movement from suburban to outstation train terminus.

Further, a new roofing system will be placed with advanced features to maintain cooling inside the pedestrian movement area that will connect suburban and outstation train terminus.

Initially, subways from the south and north entrance to the suburban and outstation train platforms were planned. However, the railways along with the state government wanted to provide the passengers an interchange hub between metro, local and outstation train terminus.

Two elevated decks with waiting areas for passengers travelling from suburban and outstation trains towards the north side of the terminus leading towards Crawford market will also be constructed. The decks will be interconnected with suburban and outstation train platforms connected with the entry and exit of the terminus.

The public washroom that is presently placed in the heritage structure near platform number six of the suburban railway terminus will be moved. The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) has asked the Central Railway to find an alternate location for the public washroom. The project is expected to be completed by 2025. The redevelopment plan will involve construction of commercial spaces, along with parking for passengers inside the terminus. Shifting of harbour railway platforms to P D’Mello entrance of the terminus will be undertaken as part of redevelopment.