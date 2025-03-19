MUMBAI: For the first time, a state-level cultural centre and museum are set to come up at Bandra-Kurla Complex on a plot measuring 14,418 square metre. Announcing this in the state assembly on Tuesday, state cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar said, “It is the primary duty of the state government to preserve and promote the grand heritage of Maharashtra. Hence, we have deemed it necessary to have a grand state cultural centre and state museum in the capital city.” Cultural centre and museum to come up in BKC

The cultural centre will house an auditorium, art galleries, and a research centre. It will serve as an important platform for national and international cultural exchange by attracting both domestic and international tourists, and by providing a stage for artists from around the globe.

The museum will showcase artefacts discovered through excavations, important historical structures, weapons, textiles and costumes, sculptures, artwork, inscriptions, copper plates, ancient and medieval architectural remnants, and rare paintings by great artists.

“By preserving these invaluable pieces of history, the museum will serve as a bridge connecting future generations to the rich legacy of Maharashtra,” the state cultural affairs minister said, whose department will facilitate the transfer of a plot 14,418 square meter from the revenue department for the project.

The proposed museum will be developed on the lines of Dr Bhau Dai Lad Museum and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum is managed by a public-private partnership, involving the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is jointly maintained by the state government and BMC.