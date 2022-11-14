Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Customs seizes 61 kg gold worth 32 crore at Mumbai airport

Customs seizes 61 kg gold worth 32 crore at Mumbai airport

mumbai news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 12:52 AM IST

In the first seizure, four flyers from Tanzania were found to be carrying 53 gold bars worth ₹28.17 crore.

Customs seizes 61 kg gold worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 crore at city airport
Customs seizes 61 kg gold worth 32 crore at city airport
ByHT Correspondent

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs on Friday seized 61 kg of gold worth 32 crore in separate operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This was the highest value seizure by the department at the airport in a single day, the Customs officials claimed.

In the first seizure, four flyers from Tanzania were found to be carrying 53 gold bars worth 28.17 crore. The gold bars were concealed in a specially designed belt, having multiple pockets, wrapped around their torso, as per a release by the Customs.

An interrogation of the accused revealed that the UAE-made gold bars were handed over to them during transit at Doha airport by an unknown Sudanese national, who had not travelled with them on the flight. The suspects were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

In another operation, 8 kg of gold valued at 3.88 crore was seized from three passengers, including two women, who arrived from Dubai. The gold dust in wax form was found ingeniously concealed in the waistline of the jeans worn by the passengers.

One of the suspects was in her late 60s and the other was on a wheelchair. The trio were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the officials said.

According to the Customs officials, they had recently seized foreign currency of 4.08 crore and were continuously analysing the pattern and modus operandi of foreigners and Indians involved in smuggling based on the seizures. “A systematic profiling of suspect passengers was undertaken on sensitive flights from certain places in Africa and Middle East helped us to conduct an operation on Friday,” said the official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai aiu chhatrapati shivaji maharaj + 1 more
mumbai aiu chhatrapati shivaji maharaj

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out