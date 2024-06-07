Cylinder blast in Chembur slum injures nine, damages vehicles

Mumbai: Nine people, including eight members of a single family, were injured early in the morning on Thursday due to a cylinder blast behind the Smoke N Mirrors Hair Salon on CG Road, Chembur. The explosion, reported at 7.37am, also caused heavy damage to the salon and surrounding commercial properties, shops and vehicles. Nine people, including eight members of a single family, were injured early in the morning on Thursday due to a cylinder blast behind the Smoke N Mirrors Hair Salon on CG Road, Chembur

Officials from the fire brigade said the blaze was likely caused by gas leakage at the tenement of the affected family, located behind the salon. “The family first tried to light the gas stove with a lighter, but after they failed, they used a matchbox. Within a minute or two, there was a loud explosion,” said a fire brigade official. The family was not aware of the gas leakage, which had started at least 2-3 hours prior to the explosion, he added.

Fire brigade officials further said that the explosion set aflame the electrical wiring and wooden furniture in the ground plus one tenement housing the salon, destroying the entire structure. Such was the impact of the explosion that Sudam Shirsat, 55, who was passing by, was thrown across the road, resulting in injuries to his head and legs.

Eight members of the family residing in the tenement behind the salon also sustained injuries. Among them, 53-year-old Jyotsna Limbajiya, 25-year-old Piyudh Limbajiya, 55-year-old Nitin Limbajiya and 34-year-old Preeti Limbajiya suffered deep burns, while four other family members – 9-year-old Om, 11-year-old Mehak, 35-year-old Poonam and 33-year-old Ajay – escaped with mild burns.

Among the first responders to reach the site was eighteen-year-old Vinod Pawar, a local resident, who rushed out from his house after hearing the explosion.

“On reaching the spot, I saw that everything inside the tenement was a mess. Money and jewellery were lying scattered on the floor, and the family members were trapped under the roof, which had collapsed. Clothes of some of the women were also torn off, so some of us brought a blanket to cover them. The children were crying,” recalled Pawar. “The rescue team arrived within half an hour and rushed them to the hospital.”

Babulal, 53, owner of the neighbouring Sonal Jewellery, reported significant damage to his shop which had been renovated recently. “I wasn’t at the shop when the blast occurred but was informed about it by a client. The glass door of the shop has been shattered, and other things have been damaged as well,” he said, adding that he would have to spend at least ₹1.5 lakh on repairs.

Suryakant Ujagre, 35, a tempo driver, discovered the windscreen of his vehicle broken when he arrived at 7.30am to begin his day. “I had parked my vehicle near the salon at around 5.00pm last evening as I live nearby. I will have to spend at least ₹2,000-3,000 to repair the windscreen. That’s a lot of money for me, but what choice do I have,” said Ujagre.