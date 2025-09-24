Data centre acquires 2 Chandivali plots for 475 crore

Mumbai: Lumina Cloudinfra, a data centre company in Navi Mumbai, recently purchased two land parcels in Chandivali for a total of ₹475 crore, with per square foot costing approximately ₹11.64 lakh. Datacenter cartoon composition with text and view of servers computers cooling system and characters of workers vector illustration

According to transaction documents sourced via real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix, the firm acquired a 2.04-acre plot from Prasoon Spaces for ₹294 crore and a 1.75-acre plot from Chawla Brothers for ₹181 crore. Together, the sites measure 4,080 sq ft. Excluding stamp duty and registration fees, the deal values the land at ₹11,64,216 lakh per square foot. Both transactions were registered on September 19, with ₹28.5 crore paid in stamp duty.

Lumina Cloudinfra is backed by U.S.-based alternative investment major Blackstone, which announced its investment in the firm in 2023. Blackstone plans to establish data centres across five Indian cities, targeting a total capacity of 600 megawatts by 2030.