DCPs told to keep a strict watch on orchestra bars in their jurisdictions

Strap: After HT report on dance bars operating under a new name, top brass of Mumbai police issue directive HT Image

Top brass of Mumbai police on Monday asked all zonal deputy commissioners of police to ensure that the orchestra bars are run in strict adherence to rules and regulations and women, who work there, are not exploited. They have also been warned that they would be personally held responsible if any violation was detected within their jurisdiction.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The directive came a day after HT reported how dance bars had resurfaced under a new name in the city and other urban parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Regional additional commissioners of police have also been instructed to keep a vigil on these bars, said an IPS officer who did not wish to be named.

After receiving the instructions, the deputy commissioners directed the senior inspectors – heads of police stations within their jurisdictions – to tighten surveillance on orchestra bars.

“Routine check on the bars will increase. The patrolling vans will take rounds around the bars every half an hour and policemen in uniform will ensure that there is no illegal activity there,” the officer said.

The officer further said, “I have asked all senior officers in my jurisdiction to deploy a policeman from 9.30 pm to 1.30 am at every bar and shoot a video inside if he finds any illegalities.”

Under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurant and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016, orchestra bars are supposed to have separate stages for the orchestra and the dancers. In reality, these establishments are not dissimilar to the erstwhile dance bars where skimpily clad young women danced in front of patrons, who showered money on them, and had one-to-one conversations with clients.

According to the police, there are around 250 licensed and some unlicensed orchestra bars functioning in the city.