Dead rodent found in food served at a Rabale hotel

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Mar 11, 2025 07:56 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: A Women's Day dinner was ruined when a group found a dead rodent in their food, leading to police complaints and legal action against the hotel.

NAVI MUMBAI: A Women’s Day celebration turned into a nightmare for a group of friends after they purportedly discovered a dead rodent in one of the dishes served at a hotel in Sector 4 of Rabale.

Dead rodent found in food served at a Rabale hotel

A group of eight women had gathered for dinner at around 11am and ordered paneer and Manchurian. “While serving, one of them noticed a dead rodent floating in the gravy, and the hotel management was immediately alerted,” said a police officer.

“Two of them started vomiting. We went into the kitchen and found it to be extremely unclean and unhygienic,” said one of the women.

Agitated, the families of the women filed a complaint with Rabale police. On Sunday, the hotel owner, manager, and staff were booked for negligence under Sections 125 (acts endangering safety or lives of others) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2024 and sections 26 (responsibilities of food operators), 56 (penalty for unhygienic or unsanitary conditions) and 59 (punishment for unsafe food) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

