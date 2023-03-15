Decomposed body of 53-year-old mother found in plastic bag in Mumbai, daughter arrested

Mumbai police arrested the daughter of the deceased 53-year-old woman, whose body was found in a plastic bag in Lalbhaug area, police said on Wednesday. "A case was registered under section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act in connection with the murder of her mother. The arrested accused has been identified as Rimple Prakash Jain," Mumbai police said. The police taking the deceased woman's body into their custody. A case has been registered at Kalachowki Police Station in Mumbai and are investigating further.(ANI)

"The deceased woman was identified as Veena Prakash Jain. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was earlier taken into custody by the police for questioning," a senior officer had said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

“The woman was murdered in the month of December. After killing the woman, both her arms & legs were chopped off and all this was done using sickles, cutter and a small knife. Police have recovered sickles, cutter and a small knife from the house of the deceased woman,” an official said.

"Parts of her body, like her arms & legs, were chopped off with a sharp weapon. Police found the body in a plastic bag kept in a cupboard. In such a situation, the FSL team was also called late in the night and the Panchnama of the entire flat was done," ANI's report said.

A case has been registered at Kalachowki Police Station in Mumbai and are investigating further, said the police.