Deepak Kesarkar bags coveted Ramtek bungalow
Mumbai: Underlining the pecking order in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis regime, school education minister Deepak Kesarkar beat other senior cabinet colleagues to the allocation of Ramtek bungalow as an official residence.
The bungalow, located on Narayan Dabholkar road on Malabar Hill, is spread over 8,857 square feet (sq ft) and has private access to the beachfront as well as a sprawling lawn, making it one of the most coveted among official residences.
The bungalow, smaller only than the chief minister’s official bungalow, Varsha, was earlier occupied by senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, when he held the food and civil supplies portfolio in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime. Previous occupants of the bungalow include NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, NCP leader Eknath Khadse, and the late Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopinath Munde.
Kesarkar, who is a third-term Sena legislator from Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district, shifted loyalties to Shinde after he staged a rebellion in June against former chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
The allocations of bungalows for 18 ministers who were newly inducted into the cabinet was announced on Tuesday.
Revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who is a Congress import to the BJP, will get the Royalstone bungalow off Peddar Road, which is 7,357 sq ft, while senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar will stay in Parnakuti (5,915 sq ft) on Malabar Hill. Their party colleagues tribal development minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit, rural development minister Girish Mahajan and social justice minister Suresh Khade have also secured houses on Malabar Hill, which is among Mumbai’s most coveted addresses. They will reside at Chitrakoot (4,265 sq ft), Sevasadan (6,310 sq ft) and Dnyaneshwari (4,347 sq ft) respectively. Ministers from the Shinde camp such as industries minister Uday Samant, water supply minister Gulabrao Patil and FDA minister Sanjay Rathod have also secured bungalows in the vicinity, at Muktagiri (4,219 sq ft), Jetvan (4,667 sq ft) and Shivneri (4,260 sq ft) respectively.
Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil will however stay in a relatively modest dwelling—the B-1 (Sinhagad; 2,663 sq ft) bungalow opposite Mantralaya in Nariman Point. Patil’s neighbors will be tourism minister Mangalprabhat Lodha (B-5/ Vijaydurg; 1,983.17 sq ft), state excise minister Shambhuraj Desai (B-4/ Pavangad; 2,668.11 sq ft), co-operation minister Atul Save (A-3/ Shivgad; 2,663 sq ft), public works department minister Ravindra Chavan (A-6/ Raigad- 2,553.76 sq ft) and employment guarantee scheme minister Sandipan Bhumre (B-2/ Ratnasindhu; 2,065.28 sq ft). Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar will occupy B-7/ Panhalgad.
The state government has 19 bungalows on Malabar Hill and 19 bungalows opposite Mantralaya that are allocated to ministers. Other ministers are allotted flats in Nariman Point or Malabar Hill.
Mumbai Police steps up security amid threat calls and bomb hoaxes
The latest incident was recorded on Monday when an unidentified person called up the Lalit Hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport claiming that four bombs had been planted on the premises. Last week, the traffic police control room's WhatsApp number received a string of messages threatening a terror attack, while on August 15, a Dahisar resident was arrested for making threat calls to Reliance Hospital's landline number.
Leopard sighted at DRDO facility in Pune
A team of Pune forest officials and volunteers from NGO ResQ on Tuesday conducted an elaborate operation to rescue a leopard which was sighted sprawling across the Defence Research and Development Organisation campus on Alandi road. Ashutosh Shendge, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Pune said that Shendge received a call about the sighting at 3.30 am. A team of regional forest officiers and volunteers from ResQ reached the spot.
Ahead of festive season, Pune FDA seize harmful vanaspati oil worth ₹7 lakh
Food and Drugs Administration Pune on Tuesday took action against harmful Vanaspati oil (Dalda) sellers. It has seized products worth ₹738,496 from the sellers. As an initiative ahead of the festive season, the FDA will keep a close watch on food items like sweets, cooking oil and other items as the sale of these items increase during the festive season. Sanjay Naragude, Joint Commissioner (Food), FDA added that more products were seized from distributors.
Most districts in Maharashtra get excess rainfall : IMD
According to data shared by India Meteorological Department, between June 1 to August 22, as many as 29 districts in India are in the large deficit category with rainfall deficiency more than 60%. Most of these districts are from central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Other districts in Maharashtra have reported normal rainfall. Weather department noted that from August 24, there are no warnings for any subdivisions of Maharashtra.
Delhi Police's new commissioner to restart ‘Jan Sunwai’ after two years
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) in his office at the police headquarters from August 24. This will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in two years. In the past, the sunwai was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances but the practice was stopped due to Covid-19. Arora, who took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 1, will restart Jan Sunwai.
