Delkar death: Dadra collector seeks relief from high court

Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) collector Sandeep Kumar Singh has informed the Bombay high court (HC) that the FIR registered by Mumbai Police in connection with death of MP Mohan Delkar was baseless, false and contrary to the provisions of law and hence sought quashing of the FIR and pending hearing of the petition, interim relief of no coercive steps against him.

After Delkar, a 58-year-old seven-term MP from the Union Territory of DNH was found dead in a room in a south Mumbai hotel on February 22, his son, Abhinav, lodged a complaint on March 9 with the Mumbai Police. The FIR named several persons, including Singh, on charges of abetment to suicide and provisions of Atrocities Act.

The FIR alleged that Delkar was pressured by the said persons since a year and the DNH administration was continuously harassing him to gain control over the SSR College of Pharmacy and Management owned by Delkar so as to prevent him from contesting further elections. The bench of justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale, while accepting the statement of the state of no coercive action against Singh, posted hearing of the petition on March 25.