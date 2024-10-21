Denied ticket, Navi Mumbai BJP chief Sandeep Naik to quit, contest as independent or from NCP (SP)

NAVI MUMBAI: The BJP is facing a major rebellion in Navi Mumbai, with former minister Ganesh Naik’s family, which has wielded a major influence in the city over the years, also set to split. Navi Mumbai, India - October 24, 2019: (L to R): Sanjeev Naik, BJP Candidate Ganesh Naik and Sandeep Naik shows voctory sign before entering Vote Counting Center at Airoli in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

While Ganesh Naik has been re-nominated from Airoli constituency, his son and former MLA and BJP city chief Sandeep Naik, who has been campaigning hard for the party, has been left out. Sandeep has now decided to contest the assembly election from Belapur, where the party has re-nominated its sitting MLA Manda Mhatre. His supporters are preparing to resign from the party, and a final call will be taken on the path ahead at a meeting on Monday.

Sandeep will either contest as an independent or join the NCP (SP). The former will give him the option of returning to the BJP, which will benefit if he wins. However, if he joins the NCP (SP), with whose leaders he is reportedly having meetings, or even the Shiv Sena (UBT), his position will strengthen. However, the BJP’s doors will close to him and he could become the target of its ire with future consequences.

According to sources, an agreement has been reached with the BJP that Ganesh Naik will contest from the party, while Sandeep will contest as an independent. The Belapur constituency will then witness a triangular contest with Mhatre and Sandeep in the fray along with the Sena’s Vijay Nahata. Nahata will join the NCP (SP) if Sandeep doesn’t.

The Sena, meanwhile, has mixed feelings over the Naik issue. City chief Vijay Chougule said, “I will contest as an independent from Airoli, as we have suffered a lot on account of the sitting MLA despite being in an alliance with the BJP.”

When contacted, Sandeep said, “I am getting a lot of calls from Belapur residents, and my party workers are insisting that I should contest under any circumstances. I definitely will. It is time to snatch justice.”

Asked whether he would contest as an independent or from the NCP (SP), Sandeep said, “I am discussing this with people and will take a decision accordingly.” On the likely split in the Naik family, he said, “Ganeshji Naik has taken a decision to contest from the BJP. I am a two-term MLA and have my own identity. I and my supporters will take our own decision.”

Refusing to comment on Sandeep’s rebellion, Mhatre, who has a history of being at loggerheads with the Naiks, said, “Some people tried hard to ensure I did not get the ticket. However, I am thankful to my central and state leaders who reposed their faith in me, and nominated me for the third time.” Stated Shiv Sena city coordinator Kishore Patkar, “Since a Naik has not been nominated from Belapur, we will campaign for Mhatre, who has always cooperated with us. We will not work for Ganesh Naik.”