NAVI MUMBAI: Former minister and Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik along with his son, city party chief Sandeep Naik, are set to take a call on quitting the BJP if they are denied two assembly seats in Navi Mumbai – Airoli and Belapur. They are likely to join NCP (SP), keeping Shiv Sena (UBT) also as an option. Naiks to quit BJP if not given two seats in Navi Mumbai

The development has put on hold Shiv Sena leader Vijay Nahata’s plans to join the party if denied a ticket from Belapur constituency, which Sandeep too is staking claim on. Meanwhile, the NCP city leaders have opposed any move to give tickets to the father-son duo, claiming it will be injustice to party loyalists.

Naik supporters are upset with the possible denial of a ticket to Sandeep Naik from Belapur constituency, which is represented by sitting BJP MLA Manda Mhatre. Several meetings are being held with another reportedly planned for Friday night to take a final call.

Sandeep, who has been campaigning for months in Belapur, had publicly declared his decision to contest leading to friction with Mhatre. BJP city general secretary Netra Shirke said, “We are hopeful that the party will realise that the young, educated, two-time MLA has a vision for development of the constituency. We respect the party but will not be happy if he is denied a ticket. We will then take a call on our next step, but we will not work for Mhatre. We are awaiting the party confirmation.”

Ravindra Ithape, another Naik associate, added, “Naiks have faced injustice for long. Ganesh Naik wasn’t given the Belapur ticket, former MP Sanjeev Naik was denied a Lok Sabha ticket, and it seems now that Sandeep Naik will face injustice this time. We have decided that we will not accept it anymore and do everything to ensure he contests and wins.”

In the midst of all this, the city unit of NCP (SP) has opposed any move to nominate the Naiks and Nahata, claiming it will be unfair to the party loyalists who have stuck with the party through difficult times whereas the Naiks had quit to join the BJP.

City president Chandrakant Patil said, “If they want to join our party, we do not have a problem. However, we are strongly opposed to giving them tickets. Only those who have stuck with the party through difficult times have the right. Even if I am not given a ticket, there are other candidates like Mangesh Amale and Saluja Sutar who should get it. I will gladly campaign for them.”