Maharashtra polls: BJP could face pushback if Sandeep Naik is denied Belapur ticket

Mumbai: Saturday could herald a significant political upheaval in Navi Mumbai, posing a challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Strong indications suggest that Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik and his son, former MLA Sandeep, are poised to leave the party along with their supporters. They are reportedly considering a return to either of their previous affiliations: the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) or Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction). Ganesh Naik and his sons Sanjeev and Sandeep, and nephew Sagar.

The potential departure stems from the likely denial of a ticket to Sandeep Naik for the Belapur constituency, currently represented by BJP MLA Manda Mhatre. Supporters of the Naiks, expressing frustration over perceived injustices within the BJP — a party the family joined five years ago after leaving the NCP — say they are prepared to make a decisive move. Multiple meetings have been held, with another reportedly scheduled for Friday night to determine their course of action.

Sandeep Naik, the city BJP chief, has been actively campaigning in Belapur for months and has publicly declared his intention to contest, leading to tensions with Mhatre. In the 2019 elections, he had relinquished his Airoli ticket to his father when the BJP refused to grant two party tickets to the family.

Netra Shirke, BJP city general secretary, stated, "We are hopeful that the party will recognise that the young, educated, two-time MLA Sandeep Naik has the vision for the development of the constituency with educated people. They do not want an unaware, uneducated representative with no idea of their aspirations."

She emphasised, "We respect the party but will definitely not be happy with it if denied a ticket. We will then take a call and also not work for Mhatre. It could happen on Saturday."

Ravindra Ithape, another Naik associate, added, "Naiks have long faced injustice. Ganesh Naik wasn't given the Belapur ticket, former MP Sanjeev Naik was denied the Lok Sabha ticket. When we protested, we were assured of both the assembly tickets."

He continued, "The signs from BJP are however not right and it seems Sandeep Naik will face injustice. We supporters have decided that we will not accept it anymore and all will be done to ensure he contests and wins."

Sandeep Naik has said, "My claim is based on the work I have done and my loyalty to the party under all circumstances. People of the constituency want me to represent them and I am confident the party will give justice to me based on my credentials."

Meanwhile, Mhatre stated, "I have earlier defeated the father. People know who works. I shall abide by the decision of the party."

The situation is further complicated by tensions within the Mahayuti alliance. The Shiv Sena has declared that it will not campaign for the Naiks if both tickets are given to them. Vijay Nahata, the party's Upneta seeking the Belapur ticket, has announced he will join NCP (SP) if denied, while city chief Vijay Chougule has declared his intention to contest as an independent from Airoli.