MUMBAI: After the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) failed the first test of their alliance in the BEST Employees Credit Society poll, followed by the immediate visit of MNS chief Raj Thackeray to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residence on Thursday, question marks have been raised on whether the Thackeray cousins’ alliance for the local body elections will still come through. Both parties, however, have downplayed the BEST poll defeat, while the Sena (UBT) has chosen to not attach much significance to the Raj-Fadnavis meeting. Despite BEST election defeat and Raj-Fadnavis meeting, Sena (UBT) optimistic about alliance with MNS

The two parties had jointly sponsored a panel for the BEST credit society elections but did not win even one seat out of 21. Sena (UBT) leaders, however, are still optimistic about the alliance, which they feel is a pressing need of local workers of both parties in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) civic bodies such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali and in cities like Nashik. The two parties have planned a joint rally in Nashik on September 12.

On Thursday, both the Sena (UBT) and MNS sought to play down the election result, saying it was just a local credit society election and had nothing to do with the politics of the state. Raj, within hours of meeting Fadnavis, indicated that the results did not affect him. “The BEST society is too local and small,” he said. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also echoed Raj’s sentiments about the BEST poll being unimportant at the party level. “Some people came together and formed a panel and contested it, that’s all,” he said.

Raut was also dismissive of the meeting between Raj and the CM. “Devendra Fadnavis is the chief minister of the state, and any leader from other political parties can meet him to discuss issues. If necessary, Uddhav Thackeray too will meet the CM for important issues related to the state. Leaders of opposition parties routinely meet one another,” he said, indicating that the meeting would not affect the ongoing talks between the Thackeray cousins for an alliance in the local body elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that people will see the power of Thackeray cousins soon. “BEST election was just of the credit society and a ‘trial ball’. People will see the power of reunion of Thackeray brothers soon when voters across Maharashtra will give their mandate,” said Aaditya.

Other Sena (UBT) leaders from Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also expressed optimism about a Thackeray alliance in the civic body polls. According to them, the common threat faced by the two parties, which could bring them together, is the growing influence of the BJP and deputy CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena in the BMC and MMR region and cities like Nashik and Pune. The leaders pointed out that local leaders from both parties are now struggling to retain their political influence after the assembly elections and Shinde’s aggressive drive to expand his party.

Datta Gaikwad, veteran Sena (UBT) leader in Nashik, said, “The results of elections like the BEST society are very minor, as only employees vote there. One cannot consider this election result while deciding on a political alliance for local body elections, which have a very large canvas. As discussed earlier, the Sena (UBT) and MNS will carry out a joint march in Nashik city on September 12 to raise their voice on the issues in the city and district. We have already held a meeting in the city, and today we had one at the Peth and Dindori tehsils. Leaders from both parties have been going to the tehsil headquarters for joint meetings to plan the September 12 march.”