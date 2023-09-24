Despite PWD claims, potholes resurface on Kapurbawadi-Ghodbunder stretch

Thane: Potholes, some of which have led to fatal accidents, have once again resurfaced on the entire stretch from Kapurbawdi in Thane to Ghodbunder village in Kashimira. Commuters complained of massive ones even as the Public Works Department (PWD) claimed to have filled ninety percent of them. PWD claims to have filled 90% of the potholes, the rest 10% is on hold due to the ongoing metro work. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

“We fill the potholes as and when we come across them,” claimed a PWD official. “Almost ninety percent work is done. The remaining ten percent is problematic due to the ongoing metro work. Also, it must be understood that the entire road is not a composite construction. It contains parts of tar, cement and blocks. Renewal of the road takes place in parts, and hence there are joints.”

The PWD claimed to have applied mastic asphalt, a material that sets faster, to renew the road, and assured that the blocks would be replaced with cement after the Ganapati festival. Residents and commuters, however, are irked by what they say are unfulfilled promises, and claim that the problem has existed for a long time despite their complaints and the several accidents that have occurred.

“Some potholes are so deep that we are constantly worried that our rickshaws will topple over,” said a rickshaw driver and resident of Ovali. “We understand that the metro work is going on and hence the road will be affected but at least fill it up.” Another rickshaw driver added that he and most of his brethren avoided taking this road as far as possible.

On Thursday at around 1.30 am, a rickshaw overturned on the road since its driver was unable to see the potholes at night. Hemant Gaykwad, a biker, helped him get to hospital. “The accident happened on the Bhiwandi-Wada road near Kasheli Bridge where you can see a lot of potholes,” said Gaykwad. “The potholes were submerged under rain water, on account of which drivers are unable to see them. I was on a bike ahead of the rickshaw that overturned and stopped to help. It is really difficult to commute on that road.”

An official from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that the civic body and the PWD had conducted two joint meetings before the monsoon and one during the monsoon, in which the PWD was advised on the repairing of the road and ensuring regular follow-ups to solve the problems faced by commuters.

TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar stressed on road-strengthening over road-building, and claimed that the TMC was trying its best to guarantee that potholes were filled within 12 hours of their being spotted. “We are ensuring immediate action because even the smallest of potholes could lead to accidents,” he said. “I will ask the PWD to look into it and act accordingly. As the number of potholes is not huge, the repairing work can be done in a night.”

A police officer from Kapurbawdi police station said that a minimum of three accidents occurred on the road on a daily basis. “Sometimes the count goes up to five,” he said. “One of the primary reasons behind these accidents is drivers suddenly being faced with huge potholes. These accidents can be fatal.” The officer added that several Ganapati processions would use the road to reach the artificial immersion ponds in Kolshet Ghat, Balkumbh creek and Kasheli creek.

