Devendra Fadnavis replies to trolls who mocked him for ‘I will return’ remark
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the famous ‘Mi Punha Yein’ (I will return') remark before the 2019 assembly elections. However, the Shiv Sena broke ties with the BJP and formed a government with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party. Fadnavis tried to stitch together a government with the help of NCP's Ajit Pawar but had to resign three days after a dramatic swearing-in in the wee hours.
Fadnavis was at the crosshairs of trolls who mocked him over the remark. The BJP leader finally responded to the trolls after two-and-a half years. During his vote of thanks after the Eknath Shinde government won the floor test by 164-99 margin, the deputy chief minister said,"I have been trolled severely for my remark that 'I will return'. I am going to take revenge against the trolls by forgiving them.”
Earlier, Fadnavis slammed the opposition who chanted ‘ED…ED’ during the trust vote. Amid jibes by the Shiv Sena MLAs, he said the new government was indeed an 'ED government'. “Yes, it is an ED government - the Eknath-Devendra government.”
Eknath Shinde took oath as the chief minister on June 30, day after the resignation of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray which marked the end of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
Fadnavis had declared he would not be a part of the Shinde government but support the new regime from outside. In a dramatic turn of events, he took oath as the deputy CM after the BJP top brass asked him to join the new government.
-
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
-
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics