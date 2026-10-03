Dino Morea questioned for six hours in Mithi River desilting case

MUMBAI: Actor Dino Morea was questioned for around six hours by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the desilting of the Mithi River. Morea and his brother, Santino, had also been questioned in the case in May 2025. Mumbai, India,Oct. 2_Dino Morea reached EOW office at CP office in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times)

Investigators summoned Dino Morea again after examining phone records that allegedly showed him in regular touch with people linked to the case, said a police officer.

The EOW is also examining the business links between the Morea brothers and the family of arrested accused Ketan Kadam. Police said Dino Morea, Santino Rocco Morea and Punita Kadam, Ketan Kadam’s wife, were directors of UBO Ridez Private Limited.

Investigators are verifying financial transactions between the Kadams and Santino Rocco Morea and also probing how Ketan Kadam’s desilting services company, Woder India LLP, secured civic contracts.

Ketan Kadam was arrested on May 7 and is among 13 people booked in the case for allegedly causing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a loss of ₹65.54 crore through irregulariites in the desilting project. The case involves alleged financial irregularities, inflated tenders, and corrupt practices.

The EOW also arrested Jayesh Joshi, who is associated with a Mumbai-based industrial product manufacturer Virgo Specialties Private Limited.

According to investigators, some BMC officials travelled to Kochi in October 2020 to buy desilting equipment from Matprop Technical Services Private Limited. The BMC subsequently floated tenders inviting bids for desilting. The machines’ specifications matched Matprop’s equipment, which essentially forced contractors to use its machines. Under the tender conditions, the BMC would pay contractors according to the weight of the silt and dredge removed from the river.

Police said when contractors approached Matprop to purchase the equipment, they were instead directed to Joshi and Ketan Kadam. Investigators suspect that, in alleged collusion with the company, the accused rented out the machinery to contractors at inflated rates rather than selling it.

EOW officers said the civic body manipulated records to inflate the amount of silt removed from the river, thus benefiting the contractors.

EOW set up a special investigation team in August 2024 after ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar alleged irregularities in desilting the 17.84-km-long river.