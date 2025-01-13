Even as the Mahayuti government completed its first month in office, the two allies of the BJP are upset for different reasons. Deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is under tremendous pressure to drop his colleague, food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde, from the state cabinet over the Beed sarpanch murder case. Munde’s close aide Walmik Karad is accused of being masterminding the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, who was allegedly slain for opposing an extortion bid at a local windmill power company. His murder has become a major political issue. Disturbed allies of BJP

Not just the opposition but even ruling parties such as the BJP and Shiv Sena are demanding Munde’s dismissal. So far, Pawar has stood with Munde. According to his close aides, he is angry that leaders from both his allies in the ruling alliance have trained their guns on Munde.

At the same time, the other deputy chief minister, and Shiv Sena chief, Eknath Shinde, is not exactly pleased with the frequent meetings between the Thackerays and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. While Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Fadnavis in Nagpur during the winter session of the state legislature last month – it was their first meeting since the 2019 break-up of the saffron alliance – Aaditya Thackeray has met Fadnavis three times in the last few weeks. Insiders from the NCP and Sena say their party chiefs are not happy with the BJP over these developments but they know they cannot do anything about it.

Both camps were looking to poach MP and MLAs from their rival factions, but with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray warming up to the BJP, this will prove a difficult proposition. While the upcoming elections to local bodies in the state could see a tough fight, nobody is sure what might happen next in Maharashtra’s politics.

Keeping tabs

Two occasions coming up in the next few weeks will be watched keenly. First, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary on January 23. Second, the Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, an annual Maratha literary meet, being held in Delhi from February 21 to 23. Sharad Pawar, who is hosting the event, has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the chief guest.

Thackeray memorial

These days, the Thackeray father-son duo have been busy setting up a memorial being built in memory of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at the erstwhile Mayor’s bungalow on the Shivaji Park seafront. The first phase, which included construction work, is almost complete. The second phase will involve actually setting up the memorial, including a photographic exhibition on Thackeray’s life and work. Both Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray are devoting a lot of time to sourcing material for the exhibition. They are also busy setting up a library on Thackeray so that those interested in researching the Sena founder can find everything they need in one place. The plan is to inaugurate the memorial in January 2026, at the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of the Sena leader.

Rana voices his unhappiness

Remember Ravi Rana? He’s the MLA from Amravati district who along with his (then MP) wife Navneet Rana had threatened to stage an agitation outside then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Bandra residence to chant the Hanuman Chalisa during the MVA government. Now Rana is unhappy with the BJP because he was not given a ministerial berth after the ruling alliance returned to power. Rana, who runs a political outfit called the Yuva Swabhiman Party, claimed he was first promised a ministerial position but things changed. “I got a call and was told that I would have to wait,” Rana told party workers, adding, “I was looking forward to showing what I could do for the people.” There are reports of Rana reaching out to another unhappy local politician, Bachchu Kadu who walked out of the Mahayuti alliance before the elections.

Khaire’s dramatic appeal

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire used his penchant for drama to urge party workers not to desert their leader Uddhav Thackeray, in light of the exodus from opposition parties. Speaking at a party rally in Sambhaji Nagar, Khaire bowed before party workers (and we don’t mean figuratively) and exhorted them not to leave Thackeray simply because the party is going through a rough time. Putting his flair for drama to work, Khaire switched to a mock-penitent act. With hands clasped in exaggerated humility, he apologised for anything he may have unwittingly said or done to upset party functionaries. A former MP, Khaire lost the Lok Sabha elections from the Aurangabad parliamentary constituency although all the other MVA candidates in Marathwada were elected.

Bhujbal may field candidates