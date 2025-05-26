Mumbai: The Mulund police have booked a 27-year-old doctor’s husband and his mother for allegedly assaulting and harassing her over wedding-related expenses and pressuring her to terminate her pregnancy. Doctor’s husband and mother-in-law booked for harassment, assault

According to the police, the complainant, a practising doctor at two hospitals in Mulund West, filed a detailed complaint accusing her husband of physical abuse and her mother-in-law of persistent harassment.

In her statement, the woman said she met her husband while studying at a library in Mulund. The two developed a romantic relationship, frequently visited each other’s homes, and their families were aware of their friendship. After completing their education, the couple got married with the consent of both families.

However, she alleged that her husband’s family had demanded a gold ring, a gold chain for the groom, and contributions towards the wedding hall and decorations. Although her family agreed to cover half the expenses and gifted gold and clothes during the wedding, they were unable to pay their share for the hall rental. This led to continued harassment from her mother-in-law, she claimed.

The couple tied the knot on February 6 in a ceremony held at a wedding hall in Mulund. Shortly after the marriage, the woman said her mother-in-law insisted they move out. The couple rented a separate accommodation in the area, but the harassment allegedly continued. The mother-in-law frequently visited and taunted her about the unpaid wedding expenses, often provoking her son to turn against his wife.

In her complaint, the doctor alleged that her husband began physically abusing her, influenced by his mother’s accusations.

Earlier this month, the woman learned she was pregnant, but her husband allegedly demanded that she terminate the pregnancy. When she refused, the couple frequently argued. On May 24, during a heated argument, her husband allegedly kicked her in the stomach and threw a steel glass at her, causing an injury to her right cheek.

He then allegedly forced her to visit a hospital for an abortion. When she refused the procedure, he reportedly became violent again.

The woman returned home and approached the Mulund police, who have registered a case under sections 85 (addresses cruelty by a husband), 115(2) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with the intent), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against her husband and mother-in-law. “The accused have been served notices and an investigation is underway,” a police officer confirmed.