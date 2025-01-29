MUMBAI: The Bandra police are on the lookout for a domestic help who allegedly stole gold jewellery and cash worth ₹50 lakh from a locker in her employer’s house and fled. Domestic help booked for fleeing with jewellery worth ₹ 50 Lakh

The police have registered a case of theft against the 32-year-old domestic help, identified as Neelam Singh, and started searching for her. The incident came to light late on Saturday night when a 52-year-old businessman, Narendra Shankardas Morya, who lives with his family in Shantanu Apartment on St. Martin Road in Bandra approached the police.

Police officers said Morya’s elderly parents live on the seventh floor of the same building, while he lives with his wife and two children on the second floor. As his parents are elderly, he had hired a man named Dinu Divakar Gautam as a caretaker and a woman named Neelam five months ago.

On January 18, the entire Morya family had gone to Rajasthan for a family wedding and returned to Mumbai two days later. At the time, they had kept the gold jewellery they had taken out from their bank locker for the wedding in the locker at home.

At 11pm on January 25, he had gone to meet his parents when his mother reported that a gold necklace and gold bangles with diamonds were missing from the locker. Morya then approached the Bandra police and registered a case against Neelam.

“We have booked Neelam and are on a lookout for her,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.