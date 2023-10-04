Don dialogue lands rapist in police net

MUMBAI: Overconfidence of a rape accused led him straight to the police in Nalasopara on Tuesday. After a rape case was registered against him at the Tulinj police station, the accused Dhananjay Dubey called up the senior police inspector Shailender Nagarkar on WhatsApp and recited the famous dialogue from the movie Don: “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin namumkin hai”(Catching Don is not just difficult, but impossible). As it turns out, the call helped the police find his location, which was a lodge in Uttan, and arrest him. HT Image

On September 5, a missing complaint was filed by the parents of a 15-year-old girl from Nalasopara. It soon emerged that the girl had fled to Rajasthan to her grandparents. After she was brought back to Mumbai, police asked her why she ran away. The girl told them that she was scared after she was raped by Dubey in his car and hence decided to flee the city.

On September 3, when she was returning from Bhayandar, her boyfriend called her and told her to join him at a friend’s birthday party, the girl told the police. The party was at a dhaba on Mumbai Ahemdabad highway. At 10pm, when the girl wanted to go home, her boyfriend told Dubey to drop her at Nalasopara, as he had consumed alcohol and wouldn’t be able to ride his bike.

Dubey then gave a lift to the girl and raped her inside his car near an isolated spot on the highway. He then dropped her on the highway and sped away. The girl flagged an auto and reached home around midnight. Scared over what her parents would say, she left for Rajasthan.

On scanning through the girl’s phone, police found an audio recording of the incident as she had accidentally switched on the recording button while getting inside Dubey’s car.

On Monday morning, Dubey called up Nagarkar on WhatsApp call and recited the dialogue from Don. “Dubey’s over confidence helped us. After I received the call, we traced the number but could not get the location. We then got the call detail records of the number and found that Dubey had been calling his wife on WhatsApp,” said Nagarkar.

On Tuesday, when Dubey called his wife, the police immediately traced his mobile phone location and found him hiding in a lodge at Uttan in Bhayandar West.

“We have booked him under sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping a minor) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” said Nagarkar.

Dubey has been remanded to police custody for three days.

