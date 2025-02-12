Menu Explore
Don’t concretise roads in good condition: Colaba residents to BMC

ByLinah Baliga
Feb 12, 2025 07:34 AM IST

MUMBAI: Colaba residents join others opposing BMC's cement-concrete road plans, urging focus on upgrading poorly maintained roads instead.

MUMBAI: After residents of Marine Drive and Mount Mary opposed the BMC’s plans to make cement-concrete (CC) roads in their areas, residents of Colaba too have joined in, urging the BMC to focus on upgrading roads in poor condition rather than digging up well-maintained ones.

Residents of Mount Mary, too had expressed their opposition to the cement concrete road on Mount Mary Road last month. (Raju Shinde)
Residents of Mount Mary, too had expressed their opposition to the cement concrete road on Mount Mary Road last month. (Raju Shinde)

“Building a concrete road is usually more expensive,” said Cynthia D’Mello from My Dream Colaba. “The existing roads should not be replaced with cement-concrete ones if they are in good condition. The funds can be used for various other BMC projects which are overdue.”

Former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar too wrote to civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani on Monday, pointing out that Colaba residents were opposing CC works on four roads that were in good condition, viz Henry Marg, Tullak Marg, Garden Road and Walton Road. Gagrani had mentioned in the BMC budget speech that any input from citizens would be taken into account if they opposed the concretisation of roads in their locality, a point that Narwekar took up in his letter.

“In your budget press conference, you had assured citizens that the BMC would review road works once a written representation was received,” he stated. “I am writing to inform you that I have received feedback from residents of the above four roads opposing CC works.”

Narwekar also raised a demand to form a high-level committee which would take cognisance of the objections and review the list of CC roads. “Looking at the existing quality of CC roads, residents argue that roads that are in good condition shouldn’t be dug up,” he stated in his letter. The residents of Mount Mary Road in Bandra West and D Road off Marine Drive had recently opposed the BMC’s plans for CC roads.

“I would urge you to form a high-level committee which will take cognisance of these objections and review the list of CC roads,” Narwekar wrote to Gagrani. “This committee can give a single-window clearance for new CC roads and help save funds on roads which don’t require repairs. Hence, forming a committee to update the list of CC roads is an urgent requirement.”

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Follow Us On