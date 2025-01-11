MUMBAI: Comments about the party management by some former corporators from the city left Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visibly upset in a meeting at Matoshree. The former corporators raised questions about the party functioning and decision-making process. To which, Thackeray replied: “Whoever wants to go, just go, I will not stop anyone. Don’t try to blackmail the party.” Don’t try to blackmail: Thackeray to former party corporators

The Thackeray faction continues to lose people as former corporators and local office bearers across the state are leaving the party and joining the Shiv Sena led by deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and the BJP. Amid such discontent and divisions, Uddhav Thackeray held 3-day division-wise meetings of former corporators, shakha pramukhs and other officials in Mumbai, till Thursday, to review the ground reality ahead of BMC elections.

During the meetings, some former corporators mustered the courage to complain about the party functioning and decision-making process. “We are never taken into confidence on policy matters and elections, or while deciding on local issues in our areas. No one invites us for meetings held by the leadership. Even for assembly elections, our feedback was not sought while deciding the candidates.” they said.

Thackeray, however, was irked by these complaints as earlier no one dared to complain about party functioning in meetings. “At this critical time, no one should try to blackmail the party,” he said, expressing his displeasure at the behaviour of the party functionaries.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, however, said there is no discontentment in the party and everything is fine. “There is no unrest in the party. The former corporators are with the party. There is no question of them leaving the party.” he asserted