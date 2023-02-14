Doors of Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat get stuck at Thane station

Mumbai: Three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat trains in the city, passengers faced a technical glitch on Sunday evening in the Mumbai-Shirdi train. The doors of the entire 16-car train did not open and passengers were forced to walk to the guard who sits on the rear side of the train to deboard.

The incident happened at Thane station, which led to a 12-minute delay from the scheduled timing.

“There was a transient issue in which doors did not open as the control software could not sense that the train had come to a complete halt. Therefore, it did not allow doors to open as a safety measure. This glitch was rectified at Dadar, and thereafter there were no problems in opening and closing of doors,” said a CR official.

People took to social media to highlight this problem. Transport experts stated that these are short-term problems that occur in the early stages of a new project, which usually continue for a few days and constant training on operating these new-age trains is needed.

Meanwhile, the demand for Vande Bharat trains on both Shirdi and Solapur has seen a good response from people. As of 4 pm on Monday, 3,229 passengers travelled in Chair Car on both up and down lines of Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat trains on February 12-13. Likewise, at least 200 passengers travelled in the Executive Chair Car on these two days.

Similarly, in the Mumbai-Solapur route, 3,754 and 289 seats were booked for Chair Car and Executive Chair Car on February 12-13.

The railway officials claim that they expect more people to use the two Vande Bharat trains in the coming days.