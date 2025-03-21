Menu Explore
DRI seizes cocaine worth 11.1 cr, arrests Brazilian woman

ByAbhishek Sharan
Mar 21, 2025 09:24 AM IST

The arrested passenger had arrived from Sao Paulo. An examination of her inner clothing revealed stitched-in pouches that contained the contraband. She was intercepted following specific intelligence inputs that a Brazilian national could be arriving at the airport with narcotics.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested a Brazilian female passenger at the international airport after it allegedly seized cocaine, estimated to be worth 11.1 crore in the illicit markets, from her possession.

The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested a Brazilian female passenger at the international airport after it allegedly seized cocaine, estimated to be worth ₹11.1 crore in the illicit markets, from her possession.
The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested a Brazilian female passenger at the international airport after it allegedly seized cocaine, estimated to be worth 11.1 crore in the illicit markets, from her possession. (HT)

The arrested passenger had arrived from Sao Paulo. An examination of her inner clothing revealed stitched-in pouches that contained the contraband. She was intercepted following specific intelligence inputs that a Brazilian national could be arriving at the airport with narcotics, DRI sources said.

On conducting a personal search on the passenger, seven pouches containing a type of viscous liquid substance were found stitched to her inner clothing, the sources said. On testing the substance with a field test kit, the viscous liquid tested positive for cocaine, the sources said. The passenger also admitted to carrying cocaine in the pouches.

In all, 1.11 kilogram of cocaine in liquid form, estimated to be worth 11.1 crore in the illicit market, was recovered from her. “The recovered cocaine was seized, and the passenger arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” the source said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
