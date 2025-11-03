Edit Profile
    DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth ₹42 crore from two passengers

    Investigations revealed 21 food packets of noodles and biscuits into which the drugs had been stuffed. DRI officials added that when they tested the substance it turned out to be hydroponic weed, a variety of cannabis grown in nutrient rich water without soil

    Published on: Nov 3, 2025 5:02 AM IST
    By Abhishek Sharan
    Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 42.34 kg of hydroponic weed (cannabis) worth 42 crore from two Indians who arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok on Sunday.

    DRI officials said that they had gotten a tip off about the accused, and when the duo arrived at the airport, officials intercepted them and conducted a detailed examination of their baggage. Investigations revealed 21 food packets of noodles and biscuits into which the drugs had been stuffed. DRI officials added that when they tested the substance it turned out to be hydroponic weed, a variety of cannabis grown in nutrient rich water without soil.

    The DRI officials then seized the contraband and arrested the duo under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. While the DRI’s investigation into the wider drug trafficking network continued, an officials added, “The DRI remains steadfast in its resolve to build a Nasha Mukt Bharat, relentlessly intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and safeguarding the health, well-being, and security of our nation.”

    Apart from Sunday’s seizure, the DRI also seized 4.7kg of cocaine worth 47 crore from a woman who arrived at the CSMIA from Colombo, Sri Lanka. The woman and four others, including the receiver of the drugs and three others of a narcotics trafficking syndicate, were arrested.

