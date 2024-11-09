Menu Explore
Drinking dispute turns deadly: Man kills friend, surrenders to police

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 09, 2024 08:36 AM IST

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend over a drinking dispute in Badlapur, striking him with a stone during a fight.

Thane: A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly killing his friend in a dispute over drinking in Badlapur city in the early hours of Friday. The accused, identified as Ajay Parshuram Jadhav, reportedly struck his 40-year-old friend, Vilas Laxman Bakna, on the head with a stone during a confrontation under the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Bridge.

According to police sources, Ajay, a resident of Sambhaji Nagar in Badlapur East, and Vilas, who lived in Mohachi Wadi, Neral, had been friends and often drank together. On the night of November 7, they were consuming alcohol together when an argument broke out, escalating into a physical fight. In the heat of the moment, Ajay allegedly picked up a nearby stone and struck Vilas on the head, causing fatal injuries.

Following the incident, Ajay went to the Badlapur East police station to confess and report the crime. However, as the crime occurred within the jurisdiction of the Badlapur West police, the case was transferred, and Ajay was taken into custody by the West division.

Senior police officials, including senior inspector Kiran Balwarkar, confirmed that teams from both East and West divisions quickly arrived at the scene. They conducted a preliminary investigation and arranged for Vilas’s body to be sent to Ulhasnagar Central Government Hospital for an autopsy. The police have since registered a murder case against Ajay based on a complaint filed by constable Jahangir Tadvi.

