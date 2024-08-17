 Driver holds employer at gunpoint, flees with gold chain and money worth ₹1L | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
Driver holds employer at gunpoint, flees with gold chain and money worth 1L

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Aug 17, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Police in Navi Mumbai are searching for a driver-cum-cook who extorted ₹1.05 lakh from his employer at gunpoint. The suspect, Arun Kadam, is a known history-sheeter.

Navi Mumbai: The police are on the lookout for a 40-year-old driver-cum-cook after the accused on Wednesday held his employer at gunpoint and extorted money from her. The accused, Arun Kadam, 40, made away with her cash and jewellery worth 1.05 lakh.

A Preliminary investigation revealed that Kadam is a history-sheeter with a case of chain snatching and is also registered with the Dombivali Railway police.

The complainant Vrushali Dalvi, 58, in her statement to the police, said that she had employed the accused three years ago. He was earlier working as a cook at a hotel run by the complainant in Airoli and was later given the job of driver after her hotel business shut down a few months ago.

“The lady hired the accused without proper background checks. Even though he worked for the past three years, she did not know his residence or any other contact details,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the accused used to take small loans from his employer. On Wednesday, he contacted her saying he wanted to repay some of the amount. “Once inside the house, the accused took out a fake gun, held her at gunpoint, and asked her to transfer money to his account. He had demanded 5 lakh, but the complainant only had 30,000 in her account, which she transferred to the accused account. The accused said he was in dire need of cash and also demanded her gold chain worth 75,000,” said the police officer investigating the case.

