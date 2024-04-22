Driver who crashed speeding car into girls at Mahalaxmi traced

Mumbai: A day after two 14-year-old girls were tossed into the air by a speeding sedan near the Mahalaxmi Temple, the Gamdevi police officials on Sunday traced the accused driver, who fled after the accident that caused fractures and serious injuries to the girls. Mumbai, India - April 20, 2024: Janhavi Kanojia , one of the victims of Mahalaxmi accident admitted at Nair Hospital, Bombay Central, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

After scanning the CCTVs of Bhulabhai Desai Road and nearby areas of the Breach Candy, the police traced the 29-year-old driver, identified as Yash Pravin Biyani, a resident of Altamount Road, Malabar Hill. He was driving a golden Volkswagen Virtus at the time of the accident. The police booked him for rash driving and served a notice to appear before police. Biyani works and helps his father in the family business of making menthol crystals.

On Friday evening, the two teens Eshani Jadhav and Janhavi Kanojia, were crossing the Bhulabhai Desai Road, when they were hit by a speeding sedan. The impact was so strong that the girls were flung several feet into the air before hitting the road metres away from the spot.

“The girls are both residents of Mahalaxmi Temple Compound and were rushed to the BYL Nair hospital in Mumbai Central. While one of them had suffered fractures to her leg, the other had suffered serious bruises. The accident was captured by the CCTV installed at the spot.

“After the accident, we registered offences against the accused under sections 279, rash driving and 338 causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others under the Indian Penal Code. We also added various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act,” said the police officer. “After tracing the accused, we served him a notice under section 41 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure to appear before the police officer when required, as the punishment under the offences is less than seven years,” said the police officer.