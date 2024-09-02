Drought-prone Marathwada region battered by torrential rains, leaving four dead

Mumbai: The Marathwada region of Maharashtra, historically known for its frequent droughts, was hit by torrential rains over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of four people who drowned in flood waters. According to preliminary reports, the deluge has also claimed the lives of 88 cattle and damaged 135 houses, with 284 revenue circles experiencing heavy rainfall that has decimated crops across vast swathes of the region. All eight districts of Marathwada — Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv — were affected by the heavy downpour. (Laxman Narnale/HT)

All eight districts of Marathwada — Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Beed, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv — were affected by the heavy downpour. The torrential rains disrupted normal life in many parts of the region, particularly in Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded, where several rivers surged above warning levels.

Residential areas and farmlands near rivers were submerged, prompting local administration to launch rescue operations and evacuate residents to safer locations. Political leaders were also seen assisting in the relocation efforts.

The inundation of farmlands has dealt a severe blow to kharif crops, presenting a new challenge for farmers who had been anticipating a good harvest due to satisfactory rainfall earlier in the season.