Drunk scooterist dies as speeding two-wheeler crashes into railing

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old drunk driver died after he lost control of his scooter on the Santacruz Chembur Link Road in the Tilak Nagar area early on Tuesday morning. The police said the speeding scooter hit the railings of the road and the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered fatal head injuries.

According to the police, the deceased Varun Prasad Kamble worked at a diamond polishing unit in Andheri. One of his friends, Abhijit Sapkal, 20, who lives with his parents and elder brother at the Ramabai Colony, Ghatkopar East, informed the police about the incident. Sapkal, who works at a restaurant in the Bandra Kurla Complex area, told the police that on Monday night, Kamble and another one of their friends, Rahul Shinde had gone to a bar at Chembur to drink.

Sapkal told the police that the duo later met up with other friends Sameer Shaikh, Rohan Shinde and Avinash Suryawanshi, and drank again at another bar. When they returned home at 2am on Tuesday, Kamble and Sapkal decided to go out yet again for a quick bite in Kurla.

The police said that unable to find a place to eat, the duo decided to return home with Kamble riding the scooter and Sapkal riding pillion. They were heading home along the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus bridge through SCLR, when Kamble lost control of the vehicle and hit the railings of the road. The police said that both of them were thrown off the vehicle and suffered serious injuries to their head, hands, and shoulders.

“Varun had not worn a helmet and suffered serious injuries to his head and became unconscious immediately after the incident. Both were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where Varun Kamble was declared dead,” said a police officer.