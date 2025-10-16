MUMBAI: A 45-year-old inebriated trader crashed his SUV into six two-wheelers parked at a traffic signal on Veer Savarkar Marg in Dadar west, injuring six people on Tuesday. Drunk trader rams SUV into 6 two wheelers in Dadar, injures six

Shivaji Park police have registered a complaint filed by Amit Aroskar, 48, a resident of Dadar west, whose wife was injured in the accident. Aroskar and his wife, Ankana, were travelling on their two-wheeler and had halted at a traffic signal on Veer Savarkar Marg when the speeding SUV smashed into their bike and five other two-wheelers that had also halted at the signal. “Aroskar’s wife Ankana suffered injuries as her leg was stuck in a bike which rammed into their bike,” said a police officer.

The six injured individuals are: Ankana Aroskar, 43, Dilip Naik, 67, Pallavi Bondre, 36, Umesh Jadhav, 26, Puja Savare, 35, and Mehak Rastogi, 26. Police detained the SUV driver, Prashant Hiremath, 45, a trader, and a resident of Andheri east.

Pooja Savare and Mehak Rastogi were rushed to Hinduja Hospital as they suffered major injuries, while the others were taken to Sion Hospital.

Traffic police administered Hiremath a breathalyser test and found his blood-alcohol level at 143.7 mg/100 ml, well above the acceptable limit of 30 mg/100 ml.

“We have registered a case against Hiremath under sections 281 (rash driving), 324 (mischief) and 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said the police officer.

Police have let Hiremath go but he has been told to make himself available to the police, if needed.