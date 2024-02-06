Dubai passengers on Vistara flight land at domestic terminal; BCAS orders probe

Mumbai: Passengers on board a Dubai-Mumbai flight were inadvertently taken to the domestic terminal of the airport, bypassing immigration and customs, in the early hours of Monday, officials said. FILE PHOTO: A Vistara passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)

On realising the goof-up, all the passengers were called back, and the formalities were completed, a senior immigration officer said.

An official from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security said they have begun a full-fledged probe into the incident that involved flight UK 202 operated by Vistara.

According to officials, the flight touched down at 12.24 am. Passengers were taken in four coaches and one of them carrying about 70 passengers instead went to the domestic arrivals. Some of the passengers, who had already reached a luggage belt, were worried that their passports did not have an immigration stamp and alerted the authorities themselves.

A Vistara spokesperson said, “A few of our customers, arriving from Dubai to Mumbai on Vistara flight UK 202 on February 4, were erroneously taken to domestic arrivals instead of international arrivals. Our teams worked alongside security agencies and relevant authorities to ensure that the said customers were taken to the designated area to complete their arrival formalities and conclude their journey.”

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to the customers, the spokesperson said they are further tightening their standard operating procedures to avoid such a recurrence.

Sources in the airline said the driver of the coach was responsible for the goof-up. “It was a mistake on the driver’s part and when the ground staff realised it, all the passengers were called back. There was no security breach, and the incident was avoidable,” an airline official said.

Airport sources said the bus driver would face disciplinary action.