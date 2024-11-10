Menu Explore
Dumper driver flees after running over 12-yr-old 

ByVinay Dalvi
Nov 10, 2024 07:48 AM IST

A 12-year-old boy was killed by a dumper in Dahisar; the driver fled but was later arrested. The boy was preparing for Chhath Puja when struck.

A 12-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a dumper in Dahisar’s Ghartan Pada area on Friday. The driver of the dumper, Ranjit Yadav, allegedly fled the spot without stopping to assist the boy and was later arrested by the Dahisar police. 

Dumper driver flees after running over 12-yr-old 
Dumper driver flees after running over 12-yr-old 

According to the police, the deceased, Amit Chauhan, was a class 7 student. He was with his family in Ghartan Pada, preparing for Chhath Puja, when he was asked to buy milk. When the dumper was taking a turn in Ghartan Pada, its driver failed to notice Chauhan. Without providing any medical aid to the boy he ran over, Yadav fled to Mira Road.

“The dumper driver fled immediately without providing any medical aid to the boy after the accident. The Dahisar police and locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead,” said the police officer.

The police traced the driver to Mira Road. Based on a complaint by Chauhan’s family member, he was booked under sections 106(1)(causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1998.

“We have arrested him and taken his blood samples. He said he fled as he was afraid of the public beating,” said the police officer.

