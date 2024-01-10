Duo arrested for waving pistol in bar, misbehaving with female staff

MUMBAI: The Mumbai crime branch on Monday arrested two persons who allegedly threatened a woman and misbehaved with her at gunpoint in a bar at Andheri west. Police said the accused were drunk and one of the accused removed his pistol and started waving it in the air while dancing in the hotel. They then grabbed a female staff member, misbehaved with her and created terror inside the hotel. HT Image

The arrested accused identified as Samad Raees Khan, 23, who works as a cable operator and lives in Malwani in Malad (West). Samad has been involved in seven cases registered against him in Malwani, Charkop, Malad, Oshiwara police stations at western suburbs and he was also arrested in drugs case in Hyderabad. While another accused, Mohammad Asif Abdul Rashid Khan, 56, a dry fruit supplier, lives in Millat Nagar area, Andheri (west). Asif Khan was carrying a USA made 0.32 bore revolver. During verification police learnt that he has a license but taken from his native place in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Sunday between 12:15 and 1.50 am when the two waved the revolver alternatively to create terror in the minds of the attendees. The information was shared with unit 9 incharge and police inspector, Daya Nayak who then verified the facts and his team started conducting an inquiry. After thoroughly checking the CCTV footage of the hotel, it was clearly seen that two accused had waved the weapon, said deputy commissioner of police Raj Tilak Roushan of the crime branch.

After a few hours it was found that one of the accused stayed in the Malwani area. A police team picked him up and after interrogation another suspect was also taken into custody. During interrogation it was learnt that they have done similar acts in other hotels also and police are verifying and gathering evidence, said Roushan.

Based on the statement of the woman, the case has been registered in Amboli police station under section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) 34 (criminal intimidation) along with arms act against them. Further investigation is going on, said the official.