Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Duo who stole 27L cash from parked cars arrested

Duo who stole 27L cash from parked cars arrested

ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai
Mar 23, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Crime branch in Navi Mumbai arrested duo from Rajasthan who targeted businessmen, stole cash bags from parked cars after changing clothes and number plates.

It took a protracted investigation stretched over four months and a scrutiny of a mammoth 300 CCTV recordings for the crime branch to swoop down on a duo from Rajasthan who used to target businessmen in Navi Mumbai and steal their bags containing cash from their parked cars.

Navi Mumbai, India - March 22, 2024:Two inter-state accused arrested by Navi Mumbai crime branch at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - March 22, 2024:Two inter-state accused arrested by Navi Mumbai crime branch at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Explaining their modus operandi, a police officer said the accused would first keep a watch on a businessman and when they would notice their target was coming out of the office with a bag, they would follow his vehicle till he stopped somewhere.

“Even if the person parked his vehicle for a few minutes and went somewhere, the duo would break the glass of the door and flee with the bag. They would then ride off to some isolated place where they would change the number plate of their two-wheeler. They would also change their clothes which made it difficult to trace them on cameras,” senior police inspector Umesh Gavali from crime branch unit II said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Amit Kale said after the duo stole nearly 27 lakh from seven businessmen in a span of four months, police commissioner Milind Bharambe ordered officers to look for a pattern and trace the accused.

On Tuesday, the police got information about their movement in Ghansoli and arrested them while they were chasing another target. The two have been identified as Ajay Gopal Chauhan, 38, and Rohan Ashok Kanjar, 24.

The police recovered 13.64 lakh from them.

“Due to the presence of APMC market, the city was most favourable to them. They had got used to a luxurious life for which they kept robbing people. One of them had even bought gold ornaments for his wife, bought new vehicles, and transferred some of the stolen money to her account. We have frozen the account,” Gavali said.

The accused have executed crimes under the jurisdiction of police stations in Nhava Sheva, APMC, Sanpada, Panvel City, Nerul, and Kharghar among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out