Duo who stole 27L cash from parked cars arrested

It took a protracted investigation stretched over four months and a scrutiny of a mammoth 300 CCTV recordings for the crime branch to swoop down on a duo from Rajasthan who used to target businessmen in Navi Mumbai and steal their bags containing cash from their parked cars. Navi Mumbai, India - March 22, 2024:Two inter-state accused arrested by Navi Mumbai crime branch at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Explaining their modus operandi, a police officer said the accused would first keep a watch on a businessman and when they would notice their target was coming out of the office with a bag, they would follow his vehicle till he stopped somewhere.

“Even if the person parked his vehicle for a few minutes and went somewhere, the duo would break the glass of the door and flee with the bag. They would then ride off to some isolated place where they would change the number plate of their two-wheeler. They would also change their clothes which made it difficult to trace them on cameras,” senior police inspector Umesh Gavali from crime branch unit II said.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Amit Kale said after the duo stole nearly ₹27 lakh from seven businessmen in a span of four months, police commissioner Milind Bharambe ordered officers to look for a pattern and trace the accused.

On Tuesday, the police got information about their movement in Ghansoli and arrested them while they were chasing another target. The two have been identified as Ajay Gopal Chauhan, 38, and Rohan Ashok Kanjar, 24.

The police recovered ₹13.64 lakh from them.

“Due to the presence of APMC market, the city was most favourable to them. They had got used to a luxurious life for which they kept robbing people. One of them had even bought gold ornaments for his wife, bought new vehicles, and transferred some of the stolen money to her account. We have frozen the account,” Gavali said.

The accused have executed crimes under the jurisdiction of police stations in Nhava Sheva, APMC, Sanpada, Panvel City, Nerul, and Kharghar among others.