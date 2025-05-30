Early rains cause surge in monsoon illnesses

MUMBAI: The early onset of the monsoon and sudden shifts in temperature and high humidity have together triggered a sharp rise in respiratory illnesses and mosquito-borne infections across Mumbai. Major hospitals report a 20-30% increase in seasonal ailments, weeks ahead of the usual June-July surge. Mumbai, India. May 26, 2025: Mumbai City witnessed heavy rain and waterlogging at Gandhi Market in the Sion area of Mumbai on Monday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert to Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.Mumbai, India. May 26, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Dr Kirti Sabnis, infectious disease specialist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, confirmed a growing number of patients with respiratory complaints. “Nearly 20-25% of our out-patients are currently presenting with cough, cold or flu-like symptoms,” she said. “These are typical monsoon-related respiratory viruses, including mild Covid cases, and are showing up earlier due to the premature rains.”

The situation appears more severe at some hospitals. Dr Dhiraj Bhattad, consultant in internal medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Charni Road, said nearly 50% of his current patients are presenting with flu-like symptoms. “We saw the initial rise even before the rains arrived, but the early monsoon has clearly accelerated the surge,” he said.

Dr Bhattad noted that along with respiratory infections, vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya are also appearing earlier than expected. “We are routinely screening patients with fever for dengue and malaria now—tests we typically reserved for later months,” he added. The shift is largely attributed to early water stagnation and poor sanitation in construction zones, ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

All age groups are being affected but working adults aged 18 to 60 seem to be most vulnerable. “They are the ones traveling daily and coming in contact with larger populations,” said Dr Bhattad. Vulnerable groups like the elderly, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals, remain at heightened risk, particularly for severe complications.

Meanwhile, official sources in the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) report that an average of 10 cases of dengue and malaria are being reported daily from high-density zones such as Matunga east, Parel, Bandra and several slum clusters.

The rise in infections is not limited to vector-borne illnesses. Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, noted a concurrent increase in stomach infections such as typhoid and gastroenteritis. “The monsoon leads to water contamination, and we’re seeing early signs of that as well,” she said.

Doctors continue to caution the public about the difficulty in clinically distinguishing the flu from Covid-19. “Both illnesses present with fever, cough, sore throat and body ache,” said Dr Sabnis. “Loss of taste or smell may indicate Covid, but we rely on PCR or multiplex viral testing to confirm.”

Interestingly, while Covid cases are surfacing again, the symptoms appear mild. “This could be due to vaccination coverage,” said Dr Bhattad. “Ironically, we’re now seeing stronger symptom intensity in flu cases than Covid.”

He said comparative data from previous years shows a 20-25% rise in overall monsoon-related illnesses. “We usually see dengue and malaria rise after June but, this year, it’s already here. With ongoing redevelopment and stagnant water across the city, these infections may persist for months.”

Dr Vimal Pahuja from Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, summed it up: “The early rains have essentially stretched our infection window. We are looking at four to five months of sustained respiratory and vector-borne disease management.”

Meanwhile, the emergence of dengue cases within KEM Hospital, one of the city’s busiest tertiary care centres, has raised concerns. According to sources at the hospital, two medical students residing in the nurses’ quarters and one staff nurse have tested positive for dengue. Civic officials say fumigation and vector-control measures have intensified across the hospital. “The presence of dengue infections from within a civic hospital speaks to the scale of the problem,” said a senior BMC official. “We cannot afford any lapses in high-risk zones like hospitals, where both patients and healthcare staff are already vulnerable.”