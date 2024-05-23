ECI to examine BJP’s code of conduct violation complaint against Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken cognisance of Mumbai BJP’s complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and has sought translation of the statements made by him in the press conference on Monday. Thackeray had slammed the ECI over the slow pace of voting in Mumbai. HT Image

An official said the ECI has sought translation of Thackeray’s statements made in Marathi for examining what he said and whether he had violated the election code of conduct. On Monday, as several instances of slow voting were reported across Mumbai, Thackeray held a press conference and criticised the ECI for the same. He also alleged that the government wanted to discourage people from voting. Following this, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar had lodged a complaint with ECI saying that the Sena (UBT) chief had violated the election model code of conduct and had also threatened the election officers.

“The ECI will decide who would examine the entire issue and whether what Thackeray said amounts to violation of code of conduct or is liable for action under the Representation of People Act as alleged by Shelar. We have been asked to send the translation of what Thackeray said on Monday,” said a senior ECI official.

Meanwhile, leaders from the opposition alliance, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi said they were lodging a complaint against mismanagement in holding elections in Mumbai. “The voting was going on at a very slow pace. At several polling booths there were not enough lights. There was gross mismanagement,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and party candidate from Mumbai South Central, Anil Desai.