ED attaches assets worth £207k in UK as part of money laundering probe in cheating case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth GBP 2.07 lakh (around ₹2.3 crore), including a building and land, located in United Kingdom (UK) and belonging to one of the promoters of a real estate firm, as part of its money laundering investigation in an alleged ₹85.75 crore cheating case. The attached assets were in the form of agricultural land, residential flats, commercial shops and a bungalow, in Mumbai and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. (HT Photo)

The attached assets belong to Jayesh Tanna, one of the promoters of the Sai Group of entities and his wife, ED officials said. The accused entity and persons allegedly caused losses worth ₹85 crore to investors and prospective buyers of flats, among others, by siphoning off funds from certain redevelopment projects for their personal use, said ED officials.

The attachments of the properties, including the building and the land, were done on Wednesday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said. The attachment order was sent to UK’s authorities for execution through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between India and the UK, according to the agency.

ED’s investigation revealed that the attached assets were allegedly acquired by Tanna in 2017, the period when the crime being investigated by the ED occurred. Tanna acquired the assets by siphoning off a part of the case’s proceeds of crime (POC), amounting to GBP 2.07 lakh, to the UK. The POC was allegedly generated by cheating and defrauding investors and flat buyers in the case, the officials said.

ED registered its ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) in 2024 based on multiple cases registered by the Mumbai police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The Mumbai police’s cases were registered against Tanna, Deep Tanna (the promoters of Sai group of entities) and a few others. Subsequently, the Mumbai police submitted their chargesheets in a majority of the cases they were investigating.

ED’s investigation so far in the case has revealed that the promoters of the Sai Group had allegedly indulged in malpractices involving the diversion of funds of flat and shop buyers, in a few of its proposed redevelopment projects, for their personal benefits, which resulted in the non-delivery of these projects. Such malpractices allegedly caused losses to buyers, old tenants (original society members) and investors of an estimated ₹85.75 crore in total. These projects in the probe were located in D N Nagar, Andheri, Kandivali and Goregaon in suburban Mumbai.

So far, the ED has attached assets worth ₹35.65 crore in the case. Last month, the ED had attached provisionally assets worth ₹33.89 crore in the case. The attached assets were in the form of agricultural land, residential flats, commercial shops and a bungalow, in Mumbai and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.