Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh(HT File Photo)
ED raids hotel as part of its probe against NCP’s Deshmukh

By Pradip Maitra, Hindustan Times, Nagpur
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:54 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at a Nagpur hotel as part of its investigation in a case of alleged corruption against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, people aware of the developments said.

The raids came a day after the central agency conducted searches at the Nagpur Institute of Technology (NIT), run by Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha headed by Deshmukh in Fetri, and seized some documents, the minister’s personal secretary confirmed.

According to the people cited above, a team of ED officials conducted searches at Hotel Travotel on Wardha road in Nagpur on Saturday afternoon for at least three hours.

Deshmukh, his family and his employees were not available for a comment in the matter.

