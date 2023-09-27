News / Cities / Mumbai News / Education department seeks explanation from National College for conducting online classes for class 12

Education department seeks explanation from National College for conducting online classes for class 12

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 27, 2023 09:20 AM IST

On September 25, HT reported that the National College has been conducting online lectures for Class 12 due to space constraints. Following the report, Sandeep Sangve, deputy director of school education, Mumbai, sent a letter to Neha Jagtiani, principal, and directed her to provide a written explanation on the matter

Mumbai: The education department on Tuesday sought a written explanation from the college principal of RD National College, Bandra, for conducting virtual classes for Class 12 students.

On September 25, HT reported that the National College has been conducting online lectures for Class 12 due to space constraints.

Following the report, Sandeep Sangve, deputy director of school education, Mumbai, sent a letter to Neha Jagtiani, principal, and directed her to provide a written explanation on the matter.

Jagtiani said, “Class 12 science lectures were conducted online for a temporary period to avoid any possible academic loss since the college is undergoing a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) structural audit due to a ceiling collapse accident earlier. The college opted to give priority to the safety of students during peak hours.

Jagtiani further added, “The college intends to be fully offline by mid-October.”

She also clarified that lectures for Class 11 and 12 of commerce and arts streams have been operating in offline mode.

