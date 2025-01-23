Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a series of measures to mitigate the adverse effects of pollution at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan, popularly known as Shivaji Park. The measures include compaction with a roller and sprinkling of water to reduce dust and stabilise the soil. Efforts underway to mitigate pollution at Shivaji Park

The measures were initiated after the chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) visited Shivaji Park and instructed the BMC to implement effective mitigation methods without delay. Subsequently, on January 13, Virendra Sethi, environmental expert and professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, provided crucial insights and recommendations, such as the need for a detailed study of wind flow patterns and activity-based planning.

The BMC has requested IIT Bombay to conduct a thorough investigation and develop a sustainable and comprehensive solution for mitigating air pollution in the popular ground.