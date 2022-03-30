Eighth hike in nine days: Petrol at an all-time high in Mumbai at 115.88

MUMBAI: Fuel prices surged again on Wednesday, with petrol priced at an all-time high in Mumbai as state-run oil marketing companies raised auto fuel rates by 80 paise per litre for the eighth time in nine days. After the hike, a litre of petrol was available at ₹115.88 in the city and diesel at ₹100.10 a litre.

Just a day before the hike on Tuesday, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹115.04 while a litre of diesel was available at ₹99.25. Thane too saw a massive hike in fuel prices, with a litre of petrol available at ₹116.02 and diesel at ₹100.23. Auto fuels are costliest in the financial capital compared to Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata because of differences in VAT and other local levies. The last time when petrol and diesel were so expensive in Mumbai was on November 3, 2021, when petrol retailed at ₹115.85 and diesel at ₹106.62 a litre.

This rise in retail fuel prices is set to continue, as the gap between the global oil prices and retail fuel prices is still high and oil marketing companies (OMCs) are expected to make up for under recoveries.

Constant price hikes in the city have left citizens distressed. Aadi Jain, a Byculla resident shared, “The hike in fuel prices was not immediately done after the Russia-Ukraine war but after the election results. The constant increase in fuel prices is impacting all aspects of our lives.”

Transporters in the city are trying to talk to the government to control the surging fuel prices, “The government’s indifference towards the negative impact of rising diesel prices on the transport sector, people and the economy is very disappointing. The high inflation in the economy reminds us of a recession. We are communicating with the government but once the elections are over it is totally inert to the plight of the common man,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani, a litre of petrol touched at ₹118.87 and in Amravati, diesel was at the costliest with ₹101.66 a litre. “The price of fuel is high in Parbhani as it is brought here from Manmad Depot, which is over 340 kilometres away. We have demanded that a depot be established in Aurangabad, which would bring down fuel prices by ₹2 per litre,” said Parbhani Petrol Dealers Association president Amol Bhedsurkar.

Mumbai had the costliest petrol among metro cities on Wednesday while diesel was costliest in Hyderabad with ₹100.71. A litre of petrol sold at ₹101.01 a litre in Delhi while diesel retailed for ₹92.27 for a litre.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday defended the 137-day hiatus in fuel price revision, saying the disruption in supply chains and the resultant increase in global oil prices due to the war in Ukraine was a “couple of weeks” phenomenon resulting in the record hike in petrol and diesel prices.

With inputs from agencies