Elderly booked for raping woman, threatening to get her killed by D-gang
Mumbai: A 75-year-old man was booked on Thursday for allegedly raping his 35-year-old relative and threatening to get her killed through his contact with the underworld.
According to the MIDC police, the complainant, a writer and producer, had approached the Amboli police station alleging that her uncle, who is a resident of Prabhadevi, had been raping her since 2007 by threatening to get her killed by Dawood Ibrahim and claiming that Haji Mastan was his relative.
The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused had on several occasions warned her saying he could get her killed with one phone call.
The police officers said that the accused on September 6, 2007, raped her at a hotel in Andheri east. After this, the accused had been sexually abusing her multiple time at various places, including her house and hotel rooms, she said.
“The woman claimed that in 2012 the accused had taken a loan of ₹2 crore from the victim on 1% interest but had failed to repay her,” said a police officer from MIDC police station.
Unable to bear the physical and mental abuse, the woman approached the Amboli police and registered a case under sections 376 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. The police then transferred the case to MIDC police station as the place of offence was a hotel in Andheri east.
“We have booked the senior citizen and are investigating the case,” said a police officer from MIDC police station.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
