 Elderly couple found dead; cops find suicide note | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elderly couple found dead; cops find suicide note

ByMegha Sood
May 20, 2024 07:02 AM IST

On May 16, the police found a 61-year-old husband allegedly hanging from the ceiling, while his wife was found lying on the bed in the same room. The bodies were found in a decomposed state, said the police.

Mumbai: Three days after an elderly couple was found dead at their residence in Kandivali, the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). The police found out that the man allegedly died by suicide and left a note saying that the couple had financial troubles. However, the cause of his wife’s death is still uncertain.

The suicide note, dated 14 May, said that he was allegedly dying by his choice, but the note did not mention his wife.
The suicide note, dated 14 May, said that he was allegedly dying by his choice, but the note did not mention his wife.

On May 16, the police received a call from the residents of the area about a foul smell coming from the couple’s house. The police, upon reaching the place, broke the door to enter the house. They found the 61-year-old husband allegedly hanging from the ceiling, while his wife was found lying on the bed in the same room. The bodies were found in a decomposed state, said the police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The couple did not have any children. The suicide note, dated 14 May, said that he was allegedly dying by his choice, but it did not mention his wife.

The autopsy report concluded that the husband had died by suicide. His wife’s viscera has been sent for forensic analysis to the state forensic science laboratory. “We are awaiting the forensic analysis report to take further action,” said a police officer from Samta Nagar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Elderly couple found dead; cops find suicide note

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On