Elderly couple found dead; cops find suicide note

Mumbai: Three days after an elderly couple was found dead at their residence in Kandivali, the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR). The police found out that the man allegedly died by suicide and left a note saying that the couple had financial troubles. However, the cause of his wife’s death is still uncertain. The suicide note, dated 14 May, said that he was allegedly dying by his choice, but the note did not mention his wife.

On May 16, the police received a call from the residents of the area about a foul smell coming from the couple’s house. The police, upon reaching the place, broke the door to enter the house. They found the 61-year-old husband allegedly hanging from the ceiling, while his wife was found lying on the bed in the same room. The bodies were found in a decomposed state, said the police.

The couple did not have any children. The suicide note, dated 14 May, said that he was allegedly dying by his choice, but it did not mention his wife.

The autopsy report concluded that the husband had died by suicide. His wife’s viscera has been sent for forensic analysis to the state forensic science laboratory. “We are awaiting the forensic analysis report to take further action,” said a police officer from Samta Nagar police station.